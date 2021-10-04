CSBC, Bihar Police Result 2021: Result of Bihar Police recruitment for 8415 constable posts, check expected cut off

CSBC, Bihar Police Result 2021: Bihar Police Result 2021 for 8415 Constable Posts likely to be declared soon by the Central Selection Board of Constable, CSBC. However, the board has not yet announced any official date to release the result. Candidates who appeared in the written examination can check their result after the release of result on the official website of CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written test, PET/PST and document verification round. You will be able to check here the direct link to download Bihar Police Result 2021 after the result is released on the official website. The Bihar Police Constable Result 2021 was expected to be declared in September, however, it has been delayed due to some unavoidable administrative reasons.

As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the result release date. According to media reports, the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for successful candidates will be conducted in December 2021 or January 2022.

The written examination was conducted on March 14 and 21, 2021 strictly following the COVID 19 protocol across the state. Around 12 lakh candidates had appeared for the Bihar Police Constable 2021 written exam. Candidates are required to score at least 30 percent of the total marks in the written test to qualify for the next round. Keep checking the official website given here to get more updates on Bihar Police Result 2021.

How to download CSBC Bihar Police Result 2021 constable merit list

To check the result, candidates first visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

After that go to the section of Bihar Police.

After this there will be a link of “Bihar Police Result 2021 of 8415 constable posts”, click on it.

Now a new page will open in front of you. On this page you have to login by entering the required details.

After login you will be able to check your result and take a print out of it.

