CSIR NET 2021: CSIR NET 2021 Date: CSIR NET Exam Date Announced, Check Important Information and Exam Patterns Here – CSIR NET 2021 Exam Date Announced, Check Exam Pattern & Imp Information

The exam will be held in January 2022.

The CSIR NET exam will be conducted in several stages.

CSIR NET 2021 Exam Date: There is good news for students awaiting CSIR UGC NET 2021 exam date. The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) National Eligibility Test (NET) will be held in January 2022. CSIR has confirmed this from its own Twitter handle. Exam (CSIR NET Exam 2022) will be held on 29th January 2022. The NTA will soon issue a detailed notification on the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in.



The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) conducts the UGC NET for all disciplines of the science stream, including science, direct science, physics, and chemistry. CSIR NET 2022 will have two more rounds. The date of the exam has been announced from the official Twitter handle of CSIR. The tweet reads, “Update: CSIR-NET-UGC will take place on 29/1/2022. This will be followed by two more rounds in 2022. Follow @HRDG_CSIR #csirnet for details.

Who can apply?

Candidates who want to apply for CSIR-UGC NET 2021 Exam must have MSc or equivalent degree / Integrated BS-MS / BS-4 years / BE / B.Tech/ B.Pharma / with minimum 55% marks (General and OBC) MBBS. Is. Candidates with SC, ST or Disability (PWD) should have passed with at least 50%. The maximum age limit for JRF (NET) is 28 years while there is no upper age limit for Lectureship (NET).

Exam Sample (CSIR UGC NET Exam Sample)

The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The question paper will be in both Hindi and English languages. This exam consists of multiple choice type questions (MCQ), 200 marks are reserved for the candidates in this exam. A total of three hours has been allotted for the examination. A total of 120 questions are asked in this exam. The exam consists of three parts – Part-A, Part-B and Part-C. Part-A has 20 questions, Part-B has 40 questions and Part-C has 60 questions. One-third (25%) marks will be deducted as negative marking for each wrong answer in this test.

