CSIR UGC NET 2021 Answer Key 2021 was published on csirnet.nta.nic.in, Learn how to remove objections.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility (CSIR) UGC NET answer key. Candidates sitting for CSIR UGC NET 2021 can now visit NTA’s official website csirnet.nta.nic.in to check the answer key. Candidates can download the answer key as well as file an objection (if any). The deadline for filing objections is February 25, 2022.The NTA has released answer keys on all 5 topics. CSIR UGC NET Exam 2021 was conducted on 29th January and 15th February, 16th and 17th February 2022 through Computer Based Testing (CBT) mode. You can see below how to download answer keys and how to take objections.

Learn how to download CSIR UGC NET Answer Key

To download the answer key, first visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET csirnet.nta.nic.in. Click on the link ‘Demonstration of Key Challenge for Joint CSIR UGC NET 2021 Exam’ on the home page. The login page will open, enter your application number and password or date of birth here. The answer key will open on the screen. Check and download.

Click here to download Answer Key

Learn how to object

After downloading the answer key, match your question and answer. If any candidate has any objection to the question or answer of Joint CSIR UGC NET 2021, he / she should keep his / her proof close to him / herself. Click on the link to get the flashing objection on the home page of the website. Upload and submit proof with objection charges. Take a printout of the confirmation page and keep it with you for further reference.

Let us know that the NTA has issued an official notice stating, ‘Please note that a request for an answer key challenge online using the link provided on the website will be considered. Challenges posed by other mediums such as fax, email or hard-copy form will not be considered.