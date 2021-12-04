csir ugc net 2022: csir ugc net 2022: csir ugc net application start, exam date, sample and how to fill the form – see csir ugc net 2022 online form link, steps to apply

CSIR UGC NET 2022 Online Form:The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the CSIR UGC NET Exam 2022. Candidates can apply for this exam (CSIR UGC NET 2021) till 02:50 pm on 02 January 2022. You can apply for CSIR-UGC NET June-2021 online at the official website of UGC NET, csirnet.nta.nic.in.



According to the notice issued by the agency, the last date for submission of fees is January 3, 2022. The exam will be held on January 29, February 5 and February 6, 2022. The exam will be conducted in two shifts – first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6. The examination will be computer based (CBT) with objective multiple choice questions. You can see below how to apply.

CSIR UGC NET Exam 2022: Learn how to apply online

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSIR NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the CSIR UGC NET Exam 2022 registration link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details or register yourself.

Step 4: After login, the application will open on the screen.

Step 5: Fill in the form with required details and submit the fee.

Step 6: After clicking submit, your form will be submitted, keep hard copy of confirmation page for further reference.

Exam sample (CSIR UGC NET Exam Sample)

200 marks have been reserved for the candidates in this examination. A total of three hours has been allotted for the examination. A total of 120 questions are asked in this exam. The exam consists of three parts – Part-A, Part-B and Part-C. Part-A has 20 questions, Part-B has 40 questions and Part-C has 60 questions. One-third (25%) marks will be deducted as negative marking for each wrong answer in this test.

Helpline number

In case of any queries, candidates can call the NTA Help Desk on 011 40759000 or write to the NTA at [email protected] Candidates are advised to go through the required information given in the information bulletin before filling up the application for CSIR NET 2022.

