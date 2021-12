CSIR UGC NET Exam Revised Date: CSIR UGC NET Exam 2021: Revised Dates of CSIR-UGC NET Exam Announced, Check Here – CSIR UGC NET Exam 2021 Dated Revised New Exam Dates

The National Testing Agency, NTA has revised the 2021 dates for the CSIR UGC NET exam. Revised dates for the combined CSIR-UGC NET exam of June 2021 have been announced. New test dates have been announced on the official website nta.ac.in.

The exams scheduled for January 29, February 5 and February 6, 2022 have been revised and will now be held from January 29 and February 15 to February 18, 2022. The dates have been revised after the agency received a request from the candidates. The dates have been changed due to conflicts and difficulties with some of the major exams taking place on 5th and 6th February 2022.