CSK vs DC IPL 2022 Playing 11 Team Prediction Dream 11 – CSK vs DC Playing 11 Dream 11: Axar, Bravo and Shivam Dubey return possible, here is the probable playing XI of Chennai and Delhi

The 55th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is going to be played between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals on May 8 at 7:30 PM at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The live-action of the match can be viewed on the Star Sports network, while the live score can be tracked on Jansatta.com.

Delhi Capitals won their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 21 runs. Chennai Super Kings lost their last game to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 13 runs. After that defeat, his dream of reaching the playoffs also almost broke. In the IPL 2022 points table, Chennai Super Kings is at number nine and Delhi Capitals is at number five.

Delhi Capitals had missed Axar Patel and Prithvi Shaw in their last match. While Akshar Patel is ready to make a comeback. Prithvi Shaw’s return may get delayed further. At the same time, when it comes to Chennai Super Kings, Dwayne Pretorius and Simarjit Singh have not been able to perform well in the last few matches. If Dwayne Bravo and Shivam Dubey are fit, it is possible for these two all-rounders to return in this match.

Rishabh Pant has looked in good form so far, but he has not been able to convert a good start into a big innings. Rishabh Pant is responsible for taking the team to the playoffs. At the same time, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is coming in the middle order and playing some big shots. If he plays a little higher, getting more deliveries can prove fatal against Delhi.

In this match both the teams can go on the field with these players.

Probable Playing XI of Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Mandeep Singh/Yash Dhul, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Enrique Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed.

Probable Playing XI of Chennai Super Kings: Rituraj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Pretorius/Dwayne Bravo, Simarjit Singh/Shivam Dubey, Mahesh Thikshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

You can check out the suggested playing XI below to make Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals dream 11 match.

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team:

Wicketkeeper- Rishabh Pant. Batsmen- David Warner, Devon Conway, Rituraj Gaikwad (Captain), Rovman Powell. All-rounders- Moeen Ali, Mitchell Marsh, Ravindra Jadeja. Bowlers- Kuldeep Yadav (Vice Captain), Khaleel Ahmed, Mahesh Thikshana.

Suggested Playing XI No. 2: For Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper- Rishabh Pant (Captain). Batsmen- David Warner, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa. All-rounders- Moeen Ali, Mitchell Marsh, Dwayne Pretorius. Bowlers- Kuldeep Yadav, Mahesh Thikshana (Vice Captain), Shardul Thakur.