csk vs mi Highlights: Gaikwad followed by bowler Chennai topped Mumbai with 20 runs – csk beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs

Highlights Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 20 runs

With the victory, Chennai reached the top of the table

Ut Turaj Gaikwad top-scored for Chennai with 88 runs

Dubai

After opener ut Turaj Gaikwad’s unbeaten half-century, Dwayne Bravo and Deepak Chahar beat Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

This was the first match in the UAE since the IPL was suspended in May after the season was postponed in India after several cases of covid-19 infection surfaced in the IPL’s biologically safe environment.

Chennai bowlers are amazing

Chasing Chennai’s target of 157, Mumbai could only manage 136 for eight in the face of sharp bowling from Bravo (3 for 25) and Deepak (2 for 19). For Mumbai, only Saurabh Tiwary (50 not out off 40 balls, five fours) could cross the 20-run mark.

Gaikwad was joined by Jadeja and Bravo

Chennai Super Kings scored the best of Gaikwad’s career (88 not out), 81 for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja (26) and 39 for the sixth wicket with Bravo (23 sixes off eight balls). 156 for six. Gaikwad hit four sixes and nine fours off 58 balls. He batted brilliantly with Bravo as the Super Kings added 109 runs in the last nine overs. For Mumbai, Adam Milne (21), Jaspreet Bumrah (33) and Trent Bolt (35) took two wickets apiece.

Mumbai’s bad start

Chasing the target, Mumbai got off to a bad start and lost three wickets for 41 runs in the power play. Quinton de Kock (17) hit two fours to Josh Hazlewood. He also hit a four to Deepak but this fast bowler caught him before the next ball. De Cock was not dismissed by the on-field umpires but Mahendra Singh Dhoni immediately took the DRS, which ruled in favor of the bowler.

CSK vs MI Highlights: it Turaj’s strong performance, Chennai beat Mumbai by 20 runs

Anmolpreet Singh (16) hit two fours and a six off Hazlewood in the fourth over but was bowled by Deepak in the next over. Suryakumar Yadav was also caught by Shaful Thakur off Faf du Plessis. Ishant Kishan (11) was caught by Suresh Raina when Bravo arrived and gave Mumbai a fourth wicket.

Pollard and Tiwari took over

Caretaker captains Kieron Pollard and Tiwary then took the lead. Pollard hit Jadeja in the first six of the innings while Tiwary also hit a four to the left-arm spinner. Pollard hit 14 off 15 balls off Hazlewood. After Krinal Pandya (04), Moin Ali was run out for an unnecessary run and the team’s score rose to 94 for six.

A big shot was needed in the last over

Mumbai needed 60 runs in the last five overs to win. Bravo scored seven in the 16th over while Hazelwood scored just four in the next over. Mumbai now needed 49 runs in three overs. In the next over of the innings, Dhoni dropped Tiwary’s catch but only 10 runs were scored in this over as well. Tiwary hit a four to Shardul in the 19th over and Milne (15) kept Mumbai’s hopes alive with sixes. 15 runs were scored in this over.

Mumbai needed 24 runs in the last over but Bravo spent just three runs to give the Super Kings a victory. Meanwhile, Bravo sent Milan and Rahul Chahar (0) into the pavilion, while Tiwary completed his half-century off 40 balls.

Chennai won the toss and elected to field

Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat, which was not a good fit. Moin Ali also caught Saurabh Tiwary at the cover point of Miver without opening the account in the next over. The last ball of the same over hit Ambati Rayudu’s corner and he had to come back with a retired injury. Suresh Raina (04) hit the first four of the innings on Bolt in the third over, but was caught on the point by Rahul Chahar in the same over. Raina’s bat also broke during the shot.

Gaikwad hit two fours and one four on Bolt. Milne sent Dhoni (03) to the pavilion on the last ball of the power play and the Super Kings scored 24 for 4. Gaikwad and Jadeja ended the wickets but there was no boundary till the eleventh over after the power play.

Gaikwad showed his strength

Gaikwad ended the boundary drought with a six by Krinal Pandya in the 12th over to take the team’s score to 50. Jadeja also hit a four in the same over. Gaikwad and Jadeja’s half-century partnership ended in the 13th over. Gaikwad completed his sixth IPL half-century off 41 balls with a four off Mumbai skipper Kieron Pollard.

Bravo showed his attitude as soon as he arrived

Gaikwad hit a six off Bumrah but the fast bowler caught Jadeja at the hands of Pollard. Bravo showed a stormy attitude as soon as he arrived. After hitting a six on Milan, he hit 24 off Bolt in the 19th over with three sixes. Bumrah sent Bravo into the pavilion in the last over but Gaikwad’s four and then a six off the last ball took the team to a half-century lead.