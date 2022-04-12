CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 Playing 11 Team Prediction Dream 11 Fantasy 11 Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – CSK vs RCB Playing 11: Bad news for RCB, Harshal Patel’s services will not be available; This can be the playing XI of both the teams

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face each other at the DY Patil Stadium in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Tuesday, April 12. This is the first encounter between the two this season. RCB led by Faf du Plessis has won three matches in a row. His eyes will be on hitting the winning boundary.

At the same time, CSK have lost four matches in a row. She will take the field with the intention of getting her first win in IPL 2022. According to media reports, there is bad news for Royal Challengers Bangalore in this match. make him your star bowler Harshal Patel services will not be available. Harshal Patel will not be able to take part in the match against Chennai due to the death of his sister.

Royal Challengers Bangalore had a disappointing start in IPL 2022. However, the team regained momentum in the very next match. In his next three matches, he played Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians Defeated. The team is at the fourth position in the points table with 6 points. RCB’s batting is its strength. He has scored more than 150 in three out of 4 matches.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings is looking pathetic this season. The defending champions have lost all four of their matches. He is at the bottom of the points table. Chennai need to do better with the bat. Rituraj Gaikwad And it is time for players like Ambati Rayudu to regain their lost momentum.

In this match both the teams can go with these players. Here is the probable playing XI of both the teams

Chennai Super Kings: Rituraj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dubey, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Mukesh Choudhary, Mahesh Thiksana/Dwayne Pretorius/Adam Milne.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Wanindu Hasranga, Siddharth Kaul, Akash Deep, Mohammad Siraj.

Suggested Playing XI No. 1 for CSK vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Captain: Glen Maxwell, vice captain: Virat Kohli, wicket keeper: Anuj Rawat, Batsman: Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Rituraj Gaikwad, All-rounder: Wanindu Hasranga, Ravindra Jadeja, Bowler: Mohammad Siraj, Akash Deep, Chris Jordan.

Suggested Playing XI No. 2 for CSK vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Captain: Vanindu Hasranga, vice captain: Ravindra Jadeja, wicket keeper: Dinesh Karthik, Batsman: Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Virat Kohli, All-rounder: Glenn Maxwell, Moeen Ali, Bowler: Dwayne Bravo, Akash Deep, Mukesh Choudhary.