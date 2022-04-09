CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 Playing 11 Team Prediction – CSK vs SRH Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (CSK vs SRH) Players List: The 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is to be played between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The account of both the teams is yet to open this season. Till now Chennai Super Kings has played 3 more and Sunrisers Hyderabad has played 2 matches. In all these teams have faced defeat. In such a situation, both of them will be eyeing to win this match and open their account in IPL 2022.

DY Patil’s pitch has been the most favorable for the fast bowlers. Sunrisers Hyderabad have the right battalion of fast bowlers. Umran Malik’s extra pace could trouble most of CSK’s top-order batsmen. At the same time, in this match, Kane Williamson can come to bat at number three or fourth. In such a situation, Rahul Tripathi can open in his place. This can get rid of the problem of less runs coming in that powerplay. It will work either way, as Rahul Tripathi has scored 482 runs in 41 innings at a strike rate of 139.71 in the powerplays. While batting at number three or fourth, Kane Williamson’s figures are better.

Chennai Super Kings also got their main fast bowler in this match. Deepak Chahar services will not be available. Deepak’s absence is also hurting CSK’s captain Ravindra Jadeja. He said, ‘Deepak is our main bowler. We are hoping that he will come here as soon as possible because taking wickets with the new balls is very important. His return will strengthen the bowling unit.

In this match both the teams can go with these players. Here is the probable playing XI of both

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Rituraj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dubey, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Dwayne Pretorius, Chris Jordan, Mukesh Chaudhary.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson (c), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

For Fantasy/Dream 11 you can count on these players.

Fantasy/Dream 11: Shivam Dubey (captain), T Natarajan (vice-captain), Nicholas Pooran, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Rahul Tripathi, Dwayne Pretorius, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.