CTET 2021 Admission: CTET 2021 Admission: Find out when CTET Admission will be issued, Download it from here – ctet 2021 Admission is expected this week How to download at ctet.nic.in

Highlights CTET tickets will be issued soon.

CTET exam will start from 16th December.

This exam will continue till 13th January.

CTET 2021 Admission: Central Teacher Eligibility Test Admission Card (CTET Admit Card 2021) will be issued soon. CBSE may issue tickets for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) this week. Although the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not confirmed the release date of the CTET admissions, the board had said in the examination bulletin that admissions would be issued in the first week of December. CTET 2021 tickets will be issued on the official website ctet.nic.in. Candidates can only download their tickets from this website.



The CTET exam will be held from 16th December 2021 to 13th January 2022. The exam will be held in two shifts, the first shift will start at 9.30 am and will continue till 12 noon. The second shift will start at 2.30 pm and end at 5 pm. The subject wise examination date and shift time will be given on the admission card.

How to download CTET 2021 Admission Card



Step 1: Visit CTET’s official website at ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘CTET December 2021 Admission Card’ link on the home page.

Step 3: Login with your application number and password.

Step 4: Click on the Admit Card screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for further reference.

Sample of CTET exam

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test consists of 2 papers. Paper I- Class 1 to 5 is organized for candidates who want to become teachers. Paper I- consists of five section questions, including Language I, Language II, Child Development and Pedagogy, Environmental Studies and Mathematics, each section has 30 questions and 1 mark each.

Also those who want to be teachers for class 6th to 8th have to attend Paper-2. CTET Paper II also has 5 sections. There will be questions from Language I, Language II, Child Development and Pedagogy, Social Studies / Social Sciences (for Social Studies / Social Science teachers only) or Mathematics and Science (for Maths and Science teachers only). It consists of 60-60 questions in Mathematics and Social Sciences and the remaining 30 questions.