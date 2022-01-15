ctet 2021: ctet 2021 Latest News: ctet Paper-1 is going to be held on 16th December, how to download admission card

ctet 2021: ctet 2021 Latest Information: ctet Paper-1 is going to be held on 16th December, how to download admission card

Highlights CBSE has issued new discover for CTET 2021.

16th December Paper-1 Candidates One other Alternative.

The CTET examination will be held on January 17 and 21.

CTET 2021 Latest Information: The CBSE has determined to give another probability to all these candidates who couldn’t seem for Paper-1 on 16th December, 2021. The Central Board of Secondary Training (CBSE) has issued a discover stating that candidates who encounter technical difficulties in Paper 1 on 16 December 2021 will be allowed to sit within the second shift on 17 January 2022 from 2 to 5 pm. PM. Permission to take part.



In truth, the CTET 2021 examination is performed from 16th December 2021 to thirteenth January 2022. However on 16th December, Paper-2 and on seventeenth December, 2021, each Paper-1 and a couple of had been postponed. Each papers couldn’t be made due to technical difficulties. The CBSE determined to take this later and the exams had been held on different days. The exams will now be held on January 17, 2022 and January 21, 2022.

On the identical time, CBSE has now determined to give Paper-1 candidates one other probability on 16th December, 2021. An official discover issued by the CBSE discovered that some candidates couldn’t full the Paper 1 (First Shift) examination on 16/12/2021 due to technical difficulties. These candidates are knowledgeable that their Paper 1 examination will be held on 17/01/2022 (Monday) within the second shift i.e. from 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm.

Candidates who couldn’t full or sit for Paper 1 for Central Instructor Eligibility Check (CTET 2021) can download their revised admission type from official web site ctet.nic.in. The tactic of downloading the ticket is given beneath.

NEET UG Counseling 2021 Dates: The NEET UG Counseling course of will begin from nineteenth January

CTET 2021 Admission: Be taught how to download CTET Admission

Step 1: Go to CTET’s official web site ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on on the ‘CTET Admission Card’ hyperlink on the house web page.

Step 3: Login together with your utility quantity and password.

Step 4: Click on on Admit Card display screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for additional reference.

Military Day 2022: Indian Troopers Obtain 6 Greatest Medals For Indomitable Braveness, Be taught The Significance Of Every

Tell us that the revised schedule of CBSE CTET 2021 was launched on eleventh January. The December 16 exams will be held on January 17 and the December 17 exams will be held on January 21 from 9.30 am to 12 midday and from 2.30 pm to 5 pm in two shifts. No modifications will be made by the Board relating to the examination heart, examination metropolis and date. For extra particulars, candidates are suggested to go to the official web site of CTET.

Latest Discover of CBSE CTET 2021 Examination