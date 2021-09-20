ctet 2021: ctet 2021: Sit at home and apply for ctet, exams will start from 16th December, information bulletin issued

CTET 2021 Online Registration: Online application for CTET December 2021 exam has started from Monday, September 20, 2021. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published the CTET exam bulletin on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can check the CTET exam date and information bulletin by visiting CTET’s official website ctet.nic.in.



CTET application started from 20th September (CTET 2021 registration)

The 15th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 will be conducted from December 16, 2021. The CTET 2021 exam will be held till 13th January 2022. Online registration for CTET will run from September 20 to October 19. The last date for submission of fees is 20 October 2021.

Exam sample

The CTET 2021 exam will be conducted in 20 languages ​​across the country. The Computer Based Test (CBT) will be conducted in two shifts – first shift from 9.30 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 05 pm. -2 class is from 6 to 8. The exam will ask multiple choice questions. There will be no negative marking in CTET exam.

CTET 2021 December Exam: Learn how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the application form or registration link on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the required details like personal details, educational qualifications and others.

Step 4: Enter your registration number or application number.

Step 5: Upload the scanned passport size photograph and signature.

Step 5: Submit application fee.

Step 6: Your form will be submitted as soon as the fee is collected, take a printout of the confirmation page for further reference.

CTET application fee

The application fee for General and OBC candidates applying for Paper-1 is Rs.1000 and for both the papers is Rs.1200. For SC, ST and PWD candidates, the application fee is Rs.500 for Paper-1 and Rs.600 for both the papers.

