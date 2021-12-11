Ctet Admission Card 2021 Direct Link: CTET Admission Card 2021: Ctet Admission Card Issued, Direct Link Here – ctet Admission Card 2021 ctet.nic.in Government Result 2021 has been published, Direct Link is

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued CTET Admission Card. Candidates who have been waiting for their tickets for a long time can now download their hall tickets (CTET tickets) from CTET’s official website ctet.nic.in. You will need to enter the application number and password to download the ticket.CBSE has issued the admission letter for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 on 12 December 2021. Candidates who are going to appear for the CTET exam from December 16, should carefully read the guidelines given by them on the website. The exam will be held in two shifts, the first shift will start at 9.30 am and will continue till 12 noon. The second shift will start at 2.30 pm and end at 5 pm. Candidates must reach the examination center one hour before the commencement of the examination. An easy way to download tickets can be seen below. In addition, a direct link to the ticket (ctet ticket download link) is also given below.

The CTET exam will be held in different phases from 16th December 2021 to 13th January 2022. Admission tickets for the first phase of the exam have been uploaded on the site. Admission tickets for the remaining stages will also be issued a few days before the examination. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for important information related to CTET exam.

How To Download CTET Admission Card 2021: Download Your Admission Card This Easy Way

Step 1: Visit the official website ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘CTET 2021 Admit Card Link-1, or 2’.

Step 3: A new page will open.

Step 4: Enter the login credentials such as application number and password.

Step 5: Admit card will open on the screen.

Step 61: Download it and take a printout for further reference.

CTET Admission Letter Helpline Number

The information, available on CTET’s official website, is expected to be released soon, according to the bulletin. According to the official notification, “If there is any discrepancy regarding the details, photograph and signature or any other information of the candidate in the e-admission form, please contact CBSE CTET helpline number 011-22240107 or 011-22240112 immediately. Can also send.