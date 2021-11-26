ctet admission card 2021 will be published on ctet.nic.in, check the details when ctet admission card will come

Highlights The CTET exam will start from 16th December 2021.

CET December 2021 Admission soon.

Learn how to download CTET Admission Card.

CTET Admission Card 2021:The wait for CTET Admission 2021 will be over soon. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may issue Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in December 2021. To download CTET Admission Card, one has to visit CTET’s official website ctet.nic.in. Admission is expected in the first week of December. Application number and password are required to download CTET. You can see below how to download hall tickets.



When can tickets be issued? (CTET Admission Card)

Admission tickets are expected to be released in the first week of December, according to an information bulletin available on CTET’s official website. According to the official notification, “In case of details, photograph and signature of the candidate or any other information in the e-admit card, which is different from the confirmation page, he / she should contact the CTET unit immediately. Necessary corrections.” You can also send an email to CBSE CTET helpline number 011-22240107 or 011-2224012 or [email protected]

When is the CTET exam? (CTET Exam Dates)

The CTET exam will be conducted online from 16th December 2021 to 13th January 2022. The exam will be held in two shifts, the first shift will start at 9.30 am and will continue till 12 noon. The second shift will start at 2.30 pm and end at 5 pm. The subject wise examination date and shift time will be given on the admission card.

CTET 2021 Admission Card: Here’s how to download Admission Card

Step 1: Visit CTET’s official website ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘CTET December 2021 Admission Card’.

Step 3: Login with your application number and password.

Step 4: Click on Admit Card screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for further reference.

