Ctet Admission Card: CTET Admission Card 2021: These 4 steps will allow you to download ctet Admission Card, there will be a direct link – ctet Admission Card 2021 ctet.nic.in Government Result 2021, here are 4 steps to download

Ctet Admission Card: CTET Admission Card 2021

Highlights CBSE CTET 2021 Admission soon.

The CTET exam can be taken in several stages from December 16.

Admission will be published on ctet.nic.in.

CTET Admission Card 2021: The CTET exam will be conducted online on December 16, 2021. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may issue CTET admissions at any time. Candidates who had applied for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 can download their Hall Tickets (CTET Admission) from the official website of CTET after the issuance of Admission Card.



The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2021) will be conducted in different phases from 16th December 2021 to 13th January 2022. The CBSE CTET will issue the subject wise detailed date sheet along with the admission card. This means that tickets will also be issued in stages. At the moment, in the first phase, it will be necessary to see which subjects will be examined and whose tickets will be given.

The CBSE CTET exam 2021 will be held in two shifts, the first shift will start from 9.30 am and will continue till 12 noon. The second shift will start at 2.30 pm and end at 5 pm. CBSE will conduct CTET exams in 20 languages. The exam will have multiple choice questions (MCQ) and each question will have one mark. There will be no negative marking so candidates can try all the questions.

CTET Admission Card 2021

CTET Admission Card 2021: In these 4 steps you can download Admission Card

Step 1: On the home page of the official website ctet.nic.in, click on the link ‘CTET 2021 Admit Card Link’.

Step 2: After clicking on the Admit Card Download link a new page will open in front of you.

Step 3: Log in by entering the required details like application number and password.

Step 4: Admission will open, download it and take a printout for further reference.

CTET Admission Letter Helpline Number

The information, available on CTET’s official website, is expected to be released soon, according to the bulletin. According to the official notification, “If there is any discrepancy regarding the details, photograph and signature or any other information of the candidate in the e-admission form, please contact CBSE CTET helpline number 011-22240107 or 011-22240112 immediately. Can also send.

