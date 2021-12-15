ctet Admission Card: CTET Final Admission Card 2021: Ctet Final Admission Card Issued, Download Here – ctet.nic.in Government Result 2021 on CTET Final Admission Card 2021, Steps to Download

Highlights CTET 2021 Final Admission Card Issued.

CTET exam is starting from 16th December.

Download your ticket from the official website.

CBSE CTET Final Admission Card 2021: CTET Final Admissions Published. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued the final admission letter for CTET 2021 on 16th December, 2021. Candidates who are appearing for this exam can check and download their CTET Final Admission Card from CTET’s official website ctet.nic.in. To download the admission card, candidates are required to enter their application number, date of birth and security PIN.



CBSE is issuing CTET Admission (Pre and Final Admission) in two phases. Pre-admission tickets for the examination (CTET) from 16th to 31st December, 2021 were uploaded on the website on 11th December, 2021. In which information about Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 exam city and exam dates (CTET Exam Dates) was given. The Board has now informed the candidates appearing for the examination on 16th December, 2021, the time to submit the examination center and report through fine admission form.

In fact, CTET 2021 will be conducted on a computer-based basis from 16 December 2021 to 13 January 2022. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift is from 9.30 am to 12 noon and from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Below is the direct link to download the CTET Admission Card.

CTET 2021 Final Admission Card: This is an easy way to download Admission Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of CTET.

Step 2: On the main page, scroll down, where you have to click on the link ‘Download Admit Card CTET December 2021’.

Step 3: A new page will open.

Step 4: Enter the login credentials here and click on submit button.

Step 5: CTET Admission 2021 will open on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and print it out and keep it with you for exam day.

CTET 2021 Final Admission Download Link

Official website