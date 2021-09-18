ctet: CTET 2021 Exam Date: CTET Applications will start from 20th September, the exam will be held on this day, see details

Highlights CTET 2021 exam date announced.

CTET 2021 applications will start from 20th September.

The CTET exam will start from 16th December 2021.

CTET 2021 Notification, Exam Date: There is good news for candidates waiting for the CTET 2021 December schedule. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the dates for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 on Saturday, September 18, 2021. As per the notification issued by CBSE, CTET Exam 2021 will start from 16th December 2021 and will be conducted till 13th January 2022.



Detailed schedule of Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 CTET 2021 December Exam will be released on the official website ctet.nic.in from 20th September. CBSE will conduct the 15th edition of CTET in Computer Based Testing (CBT) mode. The exam will be conducted in 20 languages ​​across the country. CTET 2021 notification is given below. Check out the important information here-

When will the CTET online application start?

The online application process for the CTET December exam (CTET 2021 December exam) will start from September 20 and the last date to apply is October 19, 2021, 11:59 PM. Candidates can submit application fee till 3:30 pm on October 20.

CTET application fee

The application fee for general and OBC candidates applying for Paper-1 is Rs.1000 and for both the papers is Rs.1200. For SC, ST and PWD candidates, the application fee is Rs.500 for Paper-1 and Rs.600 for both the papers.

Also read: Mock Test Preparation: Why are mock tests important before any exam? Learn how to get good grades

CTET exam pattern changed

In July 2021, the CBSE had issued the necessary notification to revise the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 examination pattern. According to the official notification, the question papers will be designed to assess less factual knowledge and more conceptual understanding, application, problem solving, reasoning and critical thinking. CBSE will also soon issue a new sample paper and blueprint.

Also read: UPPSC Jobs 2021: Get government jobs in UP, recruit for more than 1300 posts, you will get this much salary

CTET 2021 December Exam Notice

Press Release CTET December-2021 (1)