ctet: CTET 2021: Good news! ctet online application deadline extended, this facility will be available from 28th October – ctet 2021 latest news, online application date extended to this date

Highlights CTET 2021 New notification issued.

Extended last date for submission of online application.

The examination center will also be in Leh.

The update window will open from 28 October.

CTET 2021 Latest News: This is good news for candidates preparing for the CTET 2021 exam. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date to apply for the CTET Exam (CTET 2021) from 16 December 2021. Candidates can check the new instructions by visiting CTET’s official website ctet.nic.in.



The deadline to apply online has been extended to October 25

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 schedule was released on 18 September 2021. As per the notification issued by CBSE, CTET Exam 2021 will start from 16th December 2021 and will be conducted till 13th January 2022. The last date for submission of online application was October 1, but now it has been extended to October 25.

Pay the fee by October 26th

Candidates who have not yet filled the CTET application can now apply online till October 25 and pay the fee till October 26. CBSE will conduct the 15th edition of CTET in Computer Based Testing (CBT) mode. The exam will be conducted in 20 languages ​​across the country. CTET 2021 The new notification is given below.

Also read: CTET 2021: Sit at home and apply for CTET, exams will start from December 16, information bulletin issued

Here is the CTET application fee

The application fee for general and OBC candidates applying for Paper-1 is Rs.1000 and for both the papers is Rs.1200. For SC, ST and PWD candidates, the application fee is Rs.500 for Paper-1 and Rs.600 for both the papers.

Opportunity to change and improve CTET 2021 exam city

As per the new notification issued by CBSE, for the convenience of the candidates, an examination center is also being provided in Leh. Those who applied in December 2021 and now want to amend the exam in the city or online application will be given the opportunity from 28 October to 3 November. No changes will be made after November 3rd.

Also read: CTET Exam 2021: See CTET pattern and syllabus and important details for better preparation

CTET 2021 New Notification

CTET 2021 date extended for CTET December 21

Official website