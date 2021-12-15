ctet: CTET 2021 Important Note: Will there be normalization in CTET? Read these important things before going to the examination center – cbse ctet 2021 Important Notice has been issued on ctet.nic.in, check what you need to know

Highlights Important notice of CTET 2021 has been issued.

CBSE is also ready for normalization.

Exams will be held from 16th December 2021 to 13th January 2022.

CBSE CTET 2021 Important Notices and Instructions: CBSE is also ready for the normalization process in CTET 2021 exam. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has notified the notice issued on 14 December 2021. CBSE CTET 2021 exams will be conducted from 16th December 2021 to 13th January 2022. Final tickets have been issued for the examination to be held on December 16. Meanwhile, the Board (CBSE) has issued an important notice regarding the difficulties in the CTET 2021 exam papers.



Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 15th edition examinations will be held on CBT basis from 16th December. The board has issued an official notice stating that the CTET exams will be held in different shifts. The board will prepare a separate set of question papers for each shift.

Apart from this the level of rigidity of the question paper will also be maintained. Apart from this, the board has also expressed the possibility of normalization of the process in CTET. The CBSE has written in its notice that, in order to ensure fairness, if there are different difficulties in different sets of question papers, normalization process may also be followed. Click here to read the full instructions.

CTET 2021 Important Note: Remember these things

The CTET exam will be conducted following COVID-19 rules.

Face masks, personal hand sanitizers, transparent water bottles and social distance should be taken care of at the examination center.

You have to reach the center one hour before the examination starts.

Don’t forget to take the admission card, you will not be admitted to the examination center without the admission card.

Admission must be accompanied by original photo proof ID.

Remember, do not use geometry / pencil box, calculator, scale, pen drive, writing pad, eraser, calculator, electronic pen / scanner, log table, cardboard, mobile phone, health band, earphone, blue tooth, microphone, pager. Carry a watch or wristwatch, camera, wallet, goggles, handbag and jewelry.

