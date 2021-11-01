ctet: CTET 2021: Learn how to download ctet exam sample paper, check important information here – How to download ctet 2021 sample paper on ctet.nic.in, direct link here

CTET 2021 Sample Paper:Sample paper has been issued for the candidates preparing for CTET 2021 exam. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published the sample papers of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the exam (CTET 2021 exam) can download the sample paper from the official website ctet.nic.in.



This year, the CTET exam will be conducted online based on the new pattern. Candidates can take the help of this sample paper to understand the new examination pattern in detail. CBSE has also decided to change the paper pattern of the exam from this year. Question papers will be designed to assess less factual knowledge and more conceptual understanding, application, problem solving, reasoning and critical thinking.

The CTET exam will be conducted online from 16 December 2021 to 13 January 2022. The exam will be held in two shifts and the first shift will start from 9.30 am and will continue till 12 noon. The second shift starts at 2.30 pm and ends at 5 pm.

The CTET sample paper contains questions in the form of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), the correct answer is marked in yellow. Candidates can solve the sample paper to better understand the CTET 2021 syllabus and exam pattern. Below is an easy way to download sample paper.

Here’s how to download a CTET sample paper

Step 1: Visit the official website ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘CTET Sample Paper 2021’.

Step 3: The CTET sample question paper will open on the screen.

Step 4: Download it and download the PDF and keep it with you.

