Ctet: CTET Admission Card 2021: Candidates are being asked questions as to which ticket can be issued soon on ctet.nic.in.

Highlights CTET tickets soon.

The exam will start from December 16.

Tickets can be downloaded from ctet.nic.in.

CTET 2021 Admission: CTET 2021 exam will be held on 16th December 2021. Applicants are now eagerly awaiting their CTET Admit Card 2021 which is about to expire. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon upload the e-admission forms of the candidates on the official website CTET, ctet.nic.in. Currently, the board has not announced the date and time of issuance of admission card. The CTET exam will run till January 13, 2022. In addition to the admission card, candidates are asking a variety of questions, let’s find out the CTET 2021 FAQ and their answers.



Date and time of CTET exam?

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2021 will be conducted online from 16th December 2021 to 13th January 2022. The exam will be held in two shifts and the first shift will start at 9.30 am and will continue till 12 noon. The second shift will start at 2.30 pm and end at 5 pm.

On what basis will CTET questions be asked?

CBSE has also decided to change the CTET paper pattern from this year. This year the CTET exam will be conducted online based on the new pattern. In which less factual knowledge and more conceptual understanding, application, problem solving, reasoning and critical thinking will be asked for evaluation.

How many papers are there in CTET?

CTET has two papers, Paper 1 for Class 1 to 5V and Paper 2 for Class 6th to 8th. However, if the candidate wants to teach from class 1-8, he has to be present in both the papers.

How often can a candidate take the CTET exam?

Currently there is no limit for sitting in CTET, candidates can sit for this exam any number of times.

Do CTET sample papers also help?

Yes, candidates can solve sample papers for better understanding of CTET 2021 syllabus and exam pattern. The CTET sample paper consists of a multiple choice question (MCQ) format with the correct answer marked in yellow. Candidates can take the help of sample paper to understand the new examination pattern in detail.

How and where to download CTET Sample Papers?

The CTET sample paper was published on the official website ctet.nic.in. To download it, click on the link ‘CTET Sample Paper 2021’ on the homepage of the website. The CTET sample question paper will open on the screen. Download it and download the PDF and keep it with you.