ctet: CTET Final Admission 2021: Due to security concerns, CBSE has stuck the screw! ctet Final Admission 2021 – ctet Final Admission 2021 Latest Update on Exam Date and Time

Date and Time of CTET Final Admission 2021 Exam: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting CTET 2021 examination. The CBSE CTET exam will start from 16th December 2021 and will continue till 13th January 2022. The Board (CBSE) has issued Phase I Pre-Admit Card on Saturday (December 11, 2021) night. With this CBSE has informed that the final admission card of CTET 2021 will be uploaded two days before the exam.



CBSE is issuing CTET tickets in two phases. In the first phase, the candidates are informed about the date of their examination and the city. The time of the report and the information of the examination center will be given through the final admission card (Admission card for the second phase). As per the instructions, the second phase admission (CTET final admission) will be uploaded on the website two days before the date of examination. This means that the admission papers of the candidates whose CTET exam is on 16th December will be issued on 14th December.

CBSE is currently uploading pre-admission tickets for the exams taking place from 16th to 31st December 2021 (CTET Exam). Pre-admit cards from 01 to 13 January will be issued before the scheduled time of examination. Experts believe that the CBSE may have taken such a decision for security reasons. This is because the paper of Teacher Eligibility Test held recently in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh has been torn. The decision may have been made to reduce such possibilities in CTET.

Candidates who will be appearing for the CTET exam from December 16 can download their pre-admit card from the official website ctet.nic.in. The examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift will start from 9.30 am and will continue till 12 noon. The second shift will start at 2.30 pm and end at 5 pm. Candidates must reach the examination center one hour before the commencement of the examination. An easy way to download tickets can be seen below. In addition, a direct link to the ticket (ctet ticket download link) is also given below.

The information, available on CTET’s official website, is expected to be released soon, according to the bulletin. According to the official notification, “If there are any discrepancies regarding the details, photograph and signature of the candidate in the e-Admission Card, please contact CBSE CTET helpline number 011-22240107 or CTET’s 011-22240112 unit or you ctse. You can also send an email.

