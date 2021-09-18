CTET December 2021: CTET December 2021 exam dates announced at ctet.nic.in

CTET 2021 Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has today announced the exam dates for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted from December 16, 2021 to January 13, 2022. Notification in this regard will be issued on the official website ctet.nic.in on September 20. CBSE will conduct CTET 2021 in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode. The exam will be conducted in 20 languages ​​across the country.

The online application process for CTET December 2021 exam will start from 20 September and the last date of application is 19 October 2021, 11:59 PM. Candidates will be able to submit the application fee till October 20, 3:30 PM. 1000 for General/OBC candidates applying for one paper and Rs 1200 for both the papers will have to pay the application fee. For SC/ST/PWD candidates, the application fee will be Rs 500 for one paper and Rs 600 for both the papers.

CBSE CTET 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Firstly candidates visit the official site of CBSE CTET 2021 at ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on CBSE CTET 2021 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Register by entering login details.

Step 4: Fill the application form and upload the required documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee.

Step 6: Take a print out of the application form.

CBSE had issued a notification in July 2021 regarding the amendment in the exam pattern of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 exam. CBSE conducts the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), on the basis of which, candidates are appointed to teaching posts in primary schools. The CTET exam is divided into two papers – Paper-I and II. Candidates willing to teach class 1 to 6 appear for Paper 1.

