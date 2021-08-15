CTET December 2021 notification soon at ctet.nic.in, know here syllabus, pattern and latest update details here – CTET December 2021: Notification for CTET December 2021, exam will be held in this mode

CTET December 2021: Notification for CTET December 2021 can be issued soon. Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) The next edition of Ka will be held in December 2021 or January 2022. This time CTET December 2021 exam will be conducted completely in online mode only. “This will not only save the huge paper wastage caused due to printing of question papers and OMR sheets, but also motivate the future teachers to become computer literate,” said the director of CTET.

According to CTET Director, from this year question papers will be developed with less factual knowledge and more conceptual understanding, application, problem solving, reasoning and critical thinking. The questions that assess the candidates’ understanding of the subject being taught, their pedagogical content knowledge, the relevance of their knowledge of the subject in the school curriculum, and other dimensions of teaching the subject- such as the pedagogical content knowledge that they plan to teach. Further the focus will be on learning experiences, strategies to develop conceptual clarity, use of teaching learning materials and assessment concepts specific to the concept.

The detailed notification regarding submission of online application form and exam dates for the next exam of CTET will be issued soon by CBSE. There are two papers in this exam. The first paper is for the candidates who want to teach from class 1 to class 5 and the second paper is for the candidates who are willing to teach from class 6 to class 8. The decision to make this exam online has been taken keeping in mind the new education policy.





