CTET Exam Dates: CTET Exam Date: December 16-17 Postponed Exam will now be on these dates, find out the details – CBSE announces 16th and 17th December 2021 CTET Exam Postponed New Date

The brand new dates for the Central Trainer Eligibility Take a look at (CTET), which has been postponed to December 16 and 17, have been introduced. The exams will now be held on January 17 and 21. CTET is being carried out from 16th December. This time the examination is being carried out on-line. The examination began from 16th December. The primary shift take a look at handed efficiently on the first day, however the server went down throughout the second shift take a look at. In consequence, the December 16 and 17 exams had been canceled.



In keeping with the discover issued by CBSE, college students who had been scheduled to look for CTET 2021 on 16th and 17th December, 2021 at Purnia, have been given the date of twelfth January, 2022. CBSE has additionally issued revised admission playing cards for these examinations. Candidates can examine their tickets by visiting the official web site ctet.nic.in.

Pattern of CTET examination

The Central Trainer Eligibility Take a look at consists of two papers. Paper I- is carried out for candidates who need to turn out to be lecturers for sophistication 1 to five. Paper I- consists of 5 part questions, together with Language I, Language II, Youngster Improvement and Pedagogy, Environmental Research and Arithmetic, every part has 30 questions and 1 mark every. So those that need to be lecturers for sophistication sixth to eighth must attend Paper-2.

CTET Paper II consists of 5 sections viz., Language I, Language II, Youngster Improvement and Pedagogy, Social Research / Social Sciences (Social Research / Social Science Academics Solely) or Arithmetic and Science (Solely Arithmetic and Science Academics). The social sciences part consists of 60-60 questions and the remaining 30 questions.