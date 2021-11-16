ctet exam syllabus: CTET exam: If you are also going to take the ctet exam then find out exactly what this year’s questions will be like – Ctet exam key questions syllabus and tips
- The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will consist of 2 papers.
- CTET 2021 questions will be a little different this year
- Learn important tips for CTET exam
Sample of CTET exam
The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will consist of 2 papers. Paper I is conducted for candidates who want to become teachers of class 1st to 5th. In Paper I, questions are asked from five sections namely Language I, Language II, Child Development and Pedagogy, Environmental Studies and Mathematics. Please note that each section has 30 questions and each has 1 mark.
Candidates who want to become teachers for class 6th to 8th must pass Paper-II. CTET Paper-II has 5 sections. These include language I, language II, child development and pedagogy, social studies / social sciences (for social studies / social science teachers only) or math and science (math and science teachers only) questions. The exam consists of 60-60 questions in Mathematics and Social Sciences and the remaining 30 questions.
CTET 2021 questions will be (CTET 2021 questions)
If you are going to take the CTET exam, you will have to practice differently this year. This is because the CBSE had issued a notice a few days back stating that questions would be asked in the CTET this year as per the new education policy. As per the instructions, questions with factual knowledge and more conceptual understanding will be asked in CTET. For all related updates, candidates should check the official website of CBSE.
CTET Exam Tips
- Now there is only one month left till the exam date and make a schedule to prepare well for it and follow it daily.
- Choose good preparation materials, which may include CBSE books. Keep all your concepts clear and review them from time to time.
- Always make small notes while preparing, which will also help you a lot during the revision.
- Don’t forget to practice mock tests and sample papers, it will help you to focus on time management and your speed.
- To get good grades, prepare according to the subject and avoid reading any new subject at the last minute.
- Don’t stress too much and take breaks with study. Arrive at the center one hour before the day of examination.
- Remember that there is no negative marking in this exam, so try to answer all the questions.
