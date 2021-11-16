ctet exam syllabus: CTET exam: If you are also going to take the ctet exam then find out exactly what this year’s questions will be like – Ctet exam key questions syllabus and tips

CTET Exam 2021: Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2021) is conducted by CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education). The exam will be held from December 16 to January 13 and millions of candidates will sit for it. Applications were invited from CTET 2021 candidates from 19th September to 25th October. When the date is announced, all the candidates will want to pass the exam with hard work and dedication. To get good marks in the exam, it is most important that you know the syllabus, pattern and all the important questions. So let us know all the important details related to CTET exam.



The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will consist of 2 papers. Paper I is conducted for candidates who want to become teachers of class 1st to 5th. In Paper I, questions are asked from five sections namely Language I, Language II, Child Development and Pedagogy, Environmental Studies and Mathematics. Please note that each section has 30 questions and each has 1 mark.

Candidates who want to become teachers for class 6th to 8th must pass Paper-II. CTET Paper-II has 5 sections. These include language I, language II, child development and pedagogy, social studies / social sciences (for social studies / social science teachers only) or math and science (math and science teachers only) questions. The exam consists of 60-60 questions in Mathematics and Social Sciences and the remaining 30 questions.

CTET 2021 questions will be (CTET 2021 questions)

If you are going to take the CTET exam, you will have to practice differently this year. This is because the CBSE had issued a notice a few days back stating that questions would be asked in the CTET this year as per the new education policy. As per the instructions, questions with factual knowledge and more conceptual understanding will be asked in CTET. For all related updates, candidates should check the official website of CBSE.

