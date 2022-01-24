ctet News: CTET 2021: CBSE CTET Response Sheet and Question Paper Issued, How to Download, Answer Key Coming Soon – ctet Response Sheet and Question Paper on ctet.nic.in, steps to download here

Highlights CTET 2021 Answer sheets and question papers released.

The answer key will be released soon.

CTET results will be available by February 15.

CTET Response Sheet and Question Paper: The answer sheet of CTET December 2021 exam has been released. Candidates appearing for the examination (CTET 2021) from December 2021 to January 2022 can now check the answers to the questions and download the answer sheet on CTET’s official website ctet.nic.in. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued question papers along with CTET response sheets. The Board (CBSE) will also soon release the CTET Answer Key.



The CTET exam will be conducted online from 16 December 2021 to 21 January 2022. The exam will be held in two shifts, the first shift will start at 9.30 am and will continue till 12 noon. The second shift will start at 2.30 pm and end at 5 pm. However, due to technical difficulties, the paper of 16th December came on 17th January and the paper of 17th December on 21st January in two shifts. How to download answer sheets and question papers can be seen below.

CTET December 2021 Response Sheet: Learn how to download

Step 1: Visit CTET’s official website ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Download ‘CTET-December’ on the home page. Click on the link ‘2021 with question paper responses’.

Step 3: A login page will open.

Step 4: Log in here using your application number and password or date of birth.

Step 5: CTET question papers and candidates answer sheets will open on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for further reference.

What is a CTET response sheet?

Through the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 Response Sheet, candidates can get an idea of ​​their potential marks. An answer sheet is a sheet containing answers to the questions marked by the candidates in the paper. Candidates can use it to match the marked answers using the official CTET answer key, as and when they are announced. CBSE will also soon release the CTET answer key. However, the date of issue of the answer key has not been announced yet.

Find out when CTET results may come

The CBSE has earlier indicated that the results of CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) will be announced by February 15, 2022. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates.

