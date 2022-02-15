CTET News: CTET Result 2021: From CTET Result to Job Guarantee, these questions are asked.

How many marks are required to pass CTET? Ans: Candidates in general category need to get at least 60% marks for passing CTET while eligibility marks for SC, ST and OBC candidates are 55%. This means that candidates need to get 90 marks out of 150 to pass the exam.

Is there a QR code in the CTET marksheet? Marksheets and CTET certificates will also have encrypted QR codes to enhance security. QR codes can be scanned and verified using the Digilocker mobile app. Click on this link to download the marksheet and certificate from the Digilocker app. READ Also supreme court gives nod to CBSE Class 12 evaluation formula said ensure 3 things

How long is the validity of CTET certificate? Candidates who have passed CTET can now apply for teacher recruitment at any time in their life. Following the issuance of a notification by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), the validity of CTET has been extended to 7 years of life.

Are you sure you will get a job after passing CTET? Answer: CTET exam is only teacher qualification exam, passing it does not mean that you are guaranteed a job. If you pass this, you are more likely to get a job. Eligibility CTET is the only eligibility criterion for applying for teacher jobs. Candidates must also meet other criteria that may vary by school. Also read: CTET results will go live on ctet.nic.in today, you can see it with one click

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is ready to announce the CBSE CTET Result 2021 for the December session today, 15th February 2022. Candidates can view the results of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2021) on the official website ctet.nic.in. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had conducted CTET examinations between 16th to 31st December 2021 and 1st to 13th January 2022 and revised the examination dates on 17th January and 21st January at various examination centers across the country. Important questions and answers related to CTET can be seen below.