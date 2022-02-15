CTET News: CTET Result 2021: From CTET Result to Job Guarantee, these questions are asked.
Can I apply for CTET Result 2021 re-examination?
After the publication of CBSE CTET Result 2021, no candidate will be given the option of re-evaluation or re-examination of the result. No mail or post will be considered in this regard, the board said.
How many marks are required to pass CTET?
Ans: Candidates in general category need to get at least 60% marks for passing CTET while eligibility marks for SC, ST and OBC candidates are 55%. This means that candidates need to get 90 marks out of 150 to pass the exam.
Is there a QR code in the CTET marksheet?
Marksheets and CTET certificates will also have encrypted QR codes to enhance security. QR codes can be scanned and verified using the Digilocker mobile app. Click on this link to download the marksheet and certificate from the Digilocker app.
How long is the validity of CTET certificate?
Candidates who have passed CTET can now apply for teacher recruitment at any time in their life. Following the issuance of a notification by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), the validity of CTET has been extended to 7 years of life.
Are you sure you will get a job after passing CTET?
Answer: CTET exam is only teacher qualification exam, passing it does not mean that you are guaranteed a job. If you pass this, you are more likely to get a job. Eligibility CTET is the only eligibility criterion for applying for teacher jobs. Candidates must also meet other criteria that may vary by school.
Also read: CTET results will go live on ctet.nic.in today, you can see it with one click
#CTET #News #CTET #Result #CTET #Result #Job #Guarantee #questions #asked
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.