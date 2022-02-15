Education

CTET News: CTET Result 2021: From CTET Result to Job Guarantee, these questions are asked.

9 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
CTET News: CTET Result 2021: From CTET Result to Job Guarantee, these questions are asked.
Written by admin
CTET News: CTET Result 2021: From CTET Result to Job Guarantee, these questions are asked.

CTET News: CTET Result 2021: From CTET Result to Job Guarantee, these questions are asked.

CTET Removal 2021 FAQ: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is ready to announce the CBSE CTET Result 2021 for the December session today, 15th February 2022. Candidates can view the results of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2021) on the official website ctet.nic.in. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had conducted CTET examinations between 16th to 31st December 2021 and 1st to 13th January 2022 and revised the examination dates on 17th January and 21st January at various examination centers across the country. Important questions and answers related to CTET can be seen below.

Can I apply for CTET Result 2021 re-examination?

Contents hide
1 Can I apply for CTET Result 2021 re-examination?
2 How many marks are required to pass CTET?
3 Is there a QR code in the CTET marksheet?
4 How long is the validity of CTET certificate?
5 Are you sure you will get a job after passing CTET?
ctet-results-2021-

After the publication of CBSE CTET Result 2021, no candidate will be given the option of re-evaluation or re-examination of the result. No mail or post will be considered in this regard, the board said.

How many marks are required to pass CTET?

navbharat times

Ans: Candidates in general category need to get at least 60% marks for passing CTET while eligibility marks for SC, ST and OBC candidates are 55%. This means that candidates need to get 90 marks out of 150 to pass the exam.

Is there a QR code in the CTET marksheet?

navbharat times

Marksheets and CTET certificates will also have encrypted QR codes to enhance security. QR codes can be scanned and verified using the Digilocker mobile app. Click on this link to download the marksheet and certificate from the Digilocker app.

READ Also  supreme court gives nod to CBSE Class 12 evaluation formula said ensure 3 things

How long is the validity of CTET certificate?

ctet-certificate-validity-

Candidates who have passed CTET can now apply for teacher recruitment at any time in their life. Following the issuance of a notification by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), the validity of CTET has been extended to 7 years of life.

Are you sure you will get a job after passing CTET?

navbharat times

Answer: CTET exam is only teacher qualification exam, passing it does not mean that you are guaranteed a job. If you pass this, you are more likely to get a job. Eligibility CTET is the only eligibility criterion for applying for teacher jobs. Candidates must also meet other criteria that may vary by school.

Also read: CTET results will go live on ctet.nic.in today, you can see it with one click

#CTET #News #CTET #Result #CTET #Result #Job #Guarantee #questions #asked

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Gauhati High Court Notification Released For 22 Assam Judicial Service - Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2021: Assam Judicial Service Grade 3 Recruitment Exam Notification Released, Apply Soon

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment