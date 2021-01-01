CTET Notification 2021: Notification to be released soon at ctet.nic.in. Read here for latest updates

CTET Notification 2021: Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Lakhs of candidates are waiting for the detailed notification. Recently Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notice stating that this exam can be conducted in December 2021 or January 2022. However, complete information will be available only after the release of the notification by the board. Keeping in mind the new education policy this year, some important changes have also been made in the examination.

As per the notice, this year CTET will be conducted in online mode. Apart from this, questions will be asked in the exam to assess less factual knowledge and more conceptual understanding, problem solving and reasoning etc. Let us tell you that to make the candidates aware of the new exam pattern, a facilitation center will also be set up in every district. Candidates will be able to take online mock tests at these centers without paying any fees.

This exam is conducted twice a year for the recruitment of teacher posts from class 1 to class 8. There are two papers in this exam. The first paper is conducted for the recruitment to the post of teacher from class 1 to class 5 and the second paper from class 6 to class 8. Candidates who want to teach students from class 1 to class 8 have to appear for both the papers. To appear in Paper I, the candidate must have passed class 12th with 50% marks. Also, you should have a two-year diploma. At the same time, to appear in Paper 2, the candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline and a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education. For detailed information candidates can check the official website.