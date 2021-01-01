CTET Notification 2021 release soon at ctet.nic.in, check here syllabus, exam new pattern and other details

CTET Notification 2021: The application process for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 may start soon. According to media reports, today from August 23 to August 25, the notification for CTET 2021 June exam can be issued. After the release of the notification, candidates will be able to apply by visiting ctet.nic.in. Recently, a notice was issued regarding the CTET exam, in which it was told that the written examination of the next session will be held in December 2021 or January 2022.

CTET is conducted twice a year. Apart from June, its examination is held in December. Till now the offline exam was conducted. But due to corona infection, the board has decided to take the exam online. From this time the board has changed the exam pattern. The CTET syllabus has also been changed by the board. From this time instead of factual, questions from critical thinking, problem solving, reasoning, concept understanding and application will be asked. The blue print for this will be issued soon.

Candidates will be able to apply online after seeing all the details in the notification. Candidates who want to become a teacher to teach classes 1 to 5 will have to appear in Paper 1 while to become a teacher for classes 6 to 8, candidates have to clear Paper 2. While applying, candidates will also have to pay the application fee as per their category. Also save your completed application form with you. Any other information candidates will get on the official website.