CTET Result 2021, CBSE CTET Result 2021 Candidates upset over delay on social media

The wait for CTET results 2021 is still on. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was to announce the results of CTET Exam 2021 by 15th February 2022. However, no official information has been given about the new date and time of announcement of results. Even the CBSE has not issued any notice postponing the provisional date for announcing CTET results. Candidates are disappointed with this attitude of CBSE. Candidates are asking questions through social media.

In fact, more than 20 lakh candidates sat for the CTET 2021 exams. Who are eagerly awaiting your outcome. But frustrated and angry students are now expressing their anger on Twitter over the delay in the results. Students are tagging CBSE and CTET and other related institutions, demanding official time and date for release of results.

A Twitter user has questioned whether the CTET results were to be announced on February 15, but have not yet been announced. What are the reasons for this? Another user wrote with #ctetresult to stop playing with our emotions and announce ctet results. At the same time, a Twitter user with the tags #CBSE, #ctetresult, #Irritation, #angry #Frustration has demanded CTET December 2021 results. Posts have been circulating on social media demanding early release of CTET results and reasons for the delay. Will the seat be generalized? Understand the whole process here

The CTET exam was conducted online between 16 December 2021 and 21 January 2022. 16,11,423 candidates had registered for Paper 1, while 14,47,551 candidates had registered for Paper 2. The CBSE had issued the Board CTET Answer Key on February 1, 2022 and has given time till February 4, 2022 to file objections. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates. In addition to ctet.nic.in, CTET results will be published on this website, see updates

