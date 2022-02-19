CTET Result 2021: Direct link of CTET Result will be available here, will be published soon
The CTET exam consists of 2 papers
The CTET exam consists of 2 papers. Paper-I and Paper-II. Paper-I is for a person who wants to be a teacher in class 1 to 5. Paper-II is for those who want to become a teacher for 6th to 8th class. There will be no reassessment or reassessment of CBSE CTET results.
What was the final result?
A total of 16,11,423 candidates had registered for CTET Paper-1 in January 2021, out of which 12,47,217 candidates had appeared for the examination and 4,14,798 candidates had passed. In Paper 2, more than 11 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, out of which only 2,39,501 passed.
This test can be given several times
How many times can a person sit for this exam to get CTET certificate? He has no limits. CTET Eligible Candidate can re-apply to increase his / her marks. Candidates who have passed the CTET examination and obtained the certificate can apply for the posts of teachers in Central Government Schools.
