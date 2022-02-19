CTET Result 2021: Direct link of CTET Result will be available here, will be published soon

The Central Board of School Education will announce the results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test on their official website. CTET results can come at any time. Candidates appearing for the examination can easily check their result (CTET Result 2021) by visiting the official website ctet.nic.in. The board had discussed announcing the results by February 15, but no results were forthcoming. In such a scenario, the result is expected to come at any time.

This examination was conducted from 16th December 2021 to 21st January 2022 at various examination centers in India. The Board issued the North Key on 1 February 2022. This link was active until February 4, 2022 for objections to the answer keys.



After the announcement of CTET results, candidates can view their results from the link given below.

The CTET exam consists of 2 papers. Paper-I and Paper-II. Paper-I is for a person who wants to be a teacher in class 1 to 5. Paper-II is for those who want to become a teacher for 6th to 8th class. There will be no reassessment or reassessment of CBSE CTET results.

What was the final result?

A total of 16,11,423 candidates had registered for CTET Paper-1 in January 2021, out of which 12,47,217 candidates had appeared for the examination and 4,14,798 candidates had passed. In Paper 2, more than 11 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, out of which only 2,39,501 passed.

This test can be given several times

How many times can a person sit for this exam to get CTET certificate? He has no limits. CTET Eligible Candidate can re-apply to increase his / her marks. Candidates who have passed the CTET examination and obtained the certificate can apply for the posts of teachers in Central Government Schools.