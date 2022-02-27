CTET Result 2021 Government Result will come on ctet.nic.in, check for updates here – CTET Result 2021: When will CTET Result come? Check this way on ctet.nic.in, see updates

Education

When will the wait for CTET results 2021 end? Candidates appearing for the CTET exam in December 2021 have been asking the same question for many days. The results were to be announced on February 15, but the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet announced the date and time of publication of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET Result) 2021. The results will be announced by CBSE on the official website ctet.nic.in. In addition, you will be able to download CTET marksheets and certificates by visiting the Digilocker app or the Umang app.

When will the CTET results be announced?
The CTET 2021 exam was conducted from 16 December 2021 to 21 January 2022 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. More than 20 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam. Who are eagerly awaiting your outcome. It is assumed that the Board (CBSE) may announce the Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 anytime in March 2022. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for necessary information related to CTET 2021 results. CBSE CTET results delayed, outrage erupts on social media, candidates asking questions

Here’s how to check CBSE CTET 2021 results
Step 1: First of all visit the official website ctet.nic.in.
Step 2: After the CTET results are announced, the link ‘CTET December Results 2021-22’ will be activated on the home page. Click on it.
Step 3: Log in using your registration number and date of birth.
Step 4: CBSE CTET results will open on the screen.
Step 5: Check it out, download it and take a printout to keep for future reference.

In addition to ctet.nic.in, CTET results will be published on this website, see updates

The deadline for filing objections to the CTET Provisional Answer Key was 04 February 2022. Based on the objections received, the board wanted to prepare the CTET result. However, the final answer key will be released later. Will the seat be generalized? Understand the whole process here

