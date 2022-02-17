CTET Result 2021 Latest Update, Official Result 2022, Check Expected and Last Year’s Cut Off – CTET Result 2021: Will CTET Result Be Announced Today? See expected cut-off

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce the results of CTET 2021. More than 20 lakh candidates are awaiting CTET results which may end anytime. According to the notification issued on the official website, the provisional date for announcing CTET results was February 15. Currently, the Board has not officially announced the date of CTET 2021. Candidates are therefore advised to keep an eye on the official website.CTET 2021 Eligible candidates can apply for teacher recruitment across the country. The validity of CTET certificate is now extended to 7 years. Those who pass Paper 1 will be eligible to teach students in class 1 to 5. Candidates who pass Paper 2 will be eligible to teach students of class 6th to 9th. CTET passing marks and previous year’s cut off information can be checked below.

How many marks are required to pass this year?

The general category candidates have to get at least 60 per cent marks to pass the CTET while the eligibility marks for SC, ST and OBC candidates are 55 per cent. This means that candidates need to get 90 marks out of 150 to be eligible this year.

CTET 2021 January session closed

OBC – 85

SC – 80

General – 87

ST – 80

CTET 2019 December session closed

General – 87

OBC – 85

SC – 80

ST – 80

CTET 2019 July session closed

General – 90

OBC – 82.5

SC – 82.5

ST – 82.5

Where and CBSE CTET results How to check

Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2021) results will be available on official website ctet.nic.in. Once the results are announced, the link ‘CTET December Results 2021-21’ will be activated on the home page. Click on it and enter your registration number and date of birth. The result of CBSE CTET will open on the screen. After checking and downloading it, you can take a printout and keep it with you for further reference.