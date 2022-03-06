CTET Result 2021: Learn how and where to download CTET Marksheet and Certificate, see update – CTET Result 2021, Find out where and how to get CTET Marksheet and Certificate

The wait for CTET results 2021 is coming to an end soon. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may soon release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test Results (CTET Results) 2021. CTET results will be published by CBSE on the official website ctet.nic.in. In addition, you will be able to download CTET marksheets and certificates by visiting the Digilocker app or the Umang app. You can see below how to download the marksheet.

The actual CBSE will issue CTET marksheet and certificate of eligibility along with CTET Result 2021. Digitally signed marks and certificates will be legally valid under IT law. CBSE will not send the certificate to your postal address this year so all the candidates will have to download it from their Digilocker account.



Step 1: First download and install Digilocker app on your smart phone.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the sign up link.

Step 3: Enter your name (which should also be on Aadhar card), date of birth, category, valid mobile number, email id, Aadhar number and 6 digit security PIN.

Step 4: After filling in all the required details, set the username.

Step 5: After creating the account, click on the link ‘Central Board of Secondary Education, Delhi’.

Step 6: Now select the ‘Teacher Eligibility Test Certificate’ option.

Step 7: Enter your roll number and registered mobile number.

Step 8: Your CTET marksheet and certificate will be displayed on the screen.

Step 9: Check and download it and take a printout and keep it with you for further reference.

About 20 lakh candidates who sat for the CTET exams in December 2021 and January 2022 are awaiting CTET 2021 results. Although the results will be announced by February 15, 2022, the CBSE has not yet commented on the delay. In addition, candidates are awaiting the date and time of announcement of CTET results. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates.