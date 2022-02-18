CTET Result 2021: New date of CTET Result will be announced soon on ctet.nic.in, see update

Can the wait for CTET 2021 result be even longer? The new date and time for the announcement of CTET results may be officially announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Candidates may have to wait a little longer for the result. However, according to the notification issued on the official website of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2021), ctet.nic.in, the CTET results were to be announced by February 15. Candidates also hoped that CBSE would announce the results (CTET Results 2021) by February 15.So far, the release date of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 has not been announced by the authorities. If media reports are to be believed, the board could announce the CTET results anytime this week. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates and any information related to CBSE CTET Result 2021 is confirmed on the official website. Avoid rumors that go viral on social media. Click here for answers to important CTET related questions.

Learn how to check results (How to check CTET results 2021)

First visit the official website ctet.nic.in. Scroll down to the home page where the link ‘CTET December Results 2021-22’ will be activated after the results are announced. Click on it. Log in using your registration number and date of birth. The result of CBSE CTET will open on the screen. Check it out, download it and get a printout for further use. Click here to learn how to download CTET marksheet and certificate from Digilocker app.

More than 20 lakh candidates are awaiting results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had conducted CTET examinations between 16th to 31st December 2021 and 1st to 13th January 2022 and revised the examination dates on 17th January and 21st January at various examination centers across the country. More than 20 lakh candidates had registered for CTET 2021. CTET In January 2021, 16,11,423 candidates had registered for Paper 1, while 14,47,551 candidates had registered for Paper 2. Notice of CTET December 2021 result date