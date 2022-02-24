CTET Result 2021 will be delcare on ctet.nic.in, Candidates shared funny memes on ctet Result

The CTET results 2021 will be announced soon, but no official information has been released yet. Millions of candidates have been waiting for their CTET 2021 results for a long time. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was to announce the CTET results by February 15, 2022. But the board did not announce the result or give reasons for the delay in announcing the result. Candidates in this position are restless and confused. Candidates are expressing their anger through social media while sharing some funny memes.

A Twitter user has shared a photo from the TV show Chhota Bhim (cartoon). It is written in English on the photo, now only Dhuni Baba can tell when the result of CTET will be available. Re-tweeting this, another Twitter user wrote, ‘Now tell the truth’. While sharing the GIF of Shahid Kapoor starrer movie, a Twitter user wrote that the result of CTET was supposed to come on 15th February but it is on 24th February. Similarly, many Twitter users have shared various types of memes on CTET results through social media. Here are some of them:

The CTET exam was conducted online from 16 December 2021 to 21 January 2022. About 20 lakh candidates sat for the exam. Who are eagerly awaiting your outcome. 16,11,423 candidates had registered for Paper 1, while 14,47,551 candidates had registered for Paper 2. The CBSE had issued the Board CTET Answer Key on February 1, 2022 and has given time till February 4, 2022 to file objections. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates. CBSE CTET results delayed, outrage erupts on social media, candidates ask questions-

CBSE CTET results will be published on the official website ctet.nic.in. The CTET score and certificate will be digitally signed and will be legally valid under IT law. CBSE will not send the certificate to your postal address this year so all the candidates will have to download it from their Digilocker account. In addition to ctet.nic.in, CTET results will be published on this website, see updates