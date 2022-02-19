CTET Result 2021: Will CTET be normalized? Understand the whole process here, see the latest update – ctet results 2021 latest update, whether the normalization process is delaying

CTET results are expected to be released sometime in 2021. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce the results of the 15th Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). According to the notification issued on the official website ctet.nic.in, the CTET results were to be announced by February 15. However, the board has not yet announced the results. This raises the possibility that the normalization process may be implemented in CTET 2021 this year, for which an official notice has already been issued.The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had issued an official notice on 14 December 2021 stating that CBSE is also ready for the normalization process of CTET 2021 examination. The CBSE wrote in its notice that, to ensure fairness, if different sets of question papers have different difficulties, generalization process may also be followed. Click here to read the full instructions.

CTET Generalization Process 2021

The CTET exam was conducted online in several shifts. Many question papers were drawn according to the shift. The main objective of generalization is to analyze the average difficulty level considering all the question papers of different sets. Suppose the average score of the first shift is 50. The second shift averaged 80 points. Now, the difference between the two would be 30 (80-50). Adding the difference to the average number of the first shift will be 80 (50 + 30). That is, the average points of both shifts will be the same. This will be a generalized score. The normalized scores for Shift 2 and Shift 3 will be generated in the same manner. Click here for answers to important CTET related questions.

Let us know that more than 20 lakh candidates are awaiting CTET results, which may end anytime. Candidates are therefore advised to keep an eye on the official website. Here’s how to download marksheets and certificates from the Digilocker app.