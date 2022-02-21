Education

CTET Result 2022: The result of CTET December exam is coming, will be available at direct link

CTET Result 2022: The result of CTET December exam is coming, will be available at direct link
CTET Result 2022: The result of CTET December exam is coming, will be available at direct link

CTET Result 2022: The result of CTET December exam is coming, will be available at direct link

The Central Board of School Education (CBSE) may today announce the results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021 session (CTET results December 2021). The results will be published soon on the official website ctet.nic.in. The report stated that the CTET results would be released on February 20, 2022, although the results were not released yesterday. Earlier, the provisional deadline (CTET December 2021 result date) was February 15, but it was postponed. In that case, the result is likely to be announced sometime.

The result of CTET December 2021 can be checked from this direct link

Candidates can easily view their results by clicking on the direct link given below.
CTET Results 2022 Direct Link (Once the results are announced, this link will be directly on the results page)

CTET December 2021 Result: Here you can see the results of the exam

Step 1: Candidates visit the official website ctet.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link for CTET December 2021 results given on the website.
Step 3: You will now be taken to a new page, where you will need to log in with the application number and date of birth.
Step 4: Your result will open on your screen.
Step 5: Check it now and print it out for future reference.

How is generalization done?
The CTET exam was conducted online in several shifts. Many question papers were drawn according to the shift. The main objective of generalization is to analyze the average difficulty level considering all the question papers of different sets.

Suppose the average score of the first shift is 50. The second shift averaged 80 points. Now, the difference between the two would be 30 (80-50). Adding the difference to the average number of the first shift will be 80 (50 + 30). That is, the average points of both shifts will be the same. This will be a generalized score. The normalized scores for Shift 2 and Shift 3 will be generated in the same manner.

