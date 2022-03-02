CTET Result 2022: When will the wait for CTET Result end? Find out the details here – ctet results 2022 lakh aspirants are waiting for ctet December results

Education

1 day ago
CTET Result 2021 by Central Board of Secondary Education i.e. CBSE has not been published yet. The board had earlier said that the results (CTET results 2022) are likely to be released on February 15. However, no results have been released since February 15. More than 20 lakh candidates sat for the CTET 2021 exams. Those who are eagerly awaiting your verdict and are now frustrated and angry over the delay (CTET December Result 2021) have started venting their anger on Twitter.

This examination was conducted from 16th December 2021 to 21st January 2022 at various examination centers in India. The Board issued the North Key on 1 February 2022. The objection link was working till February 4. The results of the CTET December session can be viewed on CTET’s official website ctet.nic.in. Candidates will have to log in with the help of application number and date of birth to check their result.

CTET results 2022 will be able to check on these websites

Candidates can view the results by visiting the 3 websites given below.

ctet.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

CTET December 2021 Result: Here’s how to view the test results

Step 1: Candidates visit the official website ctet.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link for CTET December 2021 results given on the website.
Step 3: You will now be taken to a new page, where you will need to log in with the application number and date of birth.
Step 4: Your result will open on your screen.
Step 5: Check it now and print it out for future reference.

This is the pattern of examination
Paper I of CTET consists of 150 multiple choice questions of 150 marks. Paper-II of CTET consists of 150 multiple choice questions for 150 marks.

