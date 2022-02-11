ctet Result: CTET Result 2021: See how to check CBSE CTET Result here, can be announced till this date – ctet Result 2021 Government Result will be announced on this date on ctet.nic.in, check for updates

Education

11 seconds ago
CTET Results 2021: The wait for CTET results 2021 is coming to an end soon. The CBSE had released the answer key of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 (CTET Answer Key) on February 1 and the candidates were given till February 4 to file objections. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will now release the CTET results and final answer key after the process of resolving the objections received. Candidates appearing for this December 2021 and January 2022 exams (CTET 2021) will soon be able to view their results (CTET results) on the official website ctet.nic.in.

When will the CTET results be announced?
CBSE has earlier indicated that the result of CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) 2021 may be declared by 15th February 2022 (probable date). However, last year’s CBSE CTET results were announced on February 26, 2021. A total of 4,14,798 candidates passed in Paper-1. A total of 2,39,501 candidates were eligible in Paper-2. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates.

CBSE CTET Result 2022: Learn how to check CTET Result
Step 1: First of all visit the official website ctet.nic.in.
Step 2: After the CTET results are announced, the link ‘CTET December Results 2021-21’ will be activated on the home page. Click on it.
Step 3: Log in using your registration number and date of birth.
Step 4: CBSE CTET results will open on the screen.
Step 5: Check it out, download it and take a printout to keep for future reference.

Pass marks
For the information of the candidates, it has been stated that the passing marks are 60 per cent for the general category candidates and 55 per cent for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes. Also, candidates should get at least 90 marks out of 150 in CTET 2021.

What after the eligibility of Papers 1 and 2?
The CTET December 2021 session exams were held from 16th to 31st December 2021 and 1st January to 13th January 2022 and the revised exam dates were held on 17th January and 21st January. Candidates who have passed CTET will be eligible for teaching jobs. Candidates who pass Paper 1 can apply for Teacher Recruitment for Class 1 to 5 and Candidates who pass Paper 2 can apply for Teacher Recruitment for Class 6 to 9.

Notice of CTET December 2021 result date

