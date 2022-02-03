CTET Result: CTET Result 2022: Find out when and how to check CBSE CTET December Result, updated here – How to check CBSE CTET Result 2022 Government Result and print details here
Find out when CTET results may come
The CBSE has earlier indicated that the results of CTET (Central Teacher Eligibility Test) may be declared by February 15, 2022. However, last year’s CBSE CTET results were announced on February 26, 2021. A total of 4,14,798 candidates passed in Paper-1. A total of 2,39,501 candidates were eligible in Paper-2. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates.
Here’s how to check CBSE CTET Result 2022: Here’s how
Step 1: First of all visit the official website ctet.nic.in.
Step 2: After the CTET results are announced, the link ‘CTET December Results 2021-21’ will be activated on the home page. Click on it.
Step 3: Log in using your registration number and date of birth.
Step 4: CBSE CTET results will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Check it out, download it and take a printout to keep for future reference.
CTET Answer Key 2021: Learn how to check Answer Key
Step 1: Visit CTET’s official website ctet.nic.in.
Step 2: On the home page ‘CTET December 2021 Answer Key / Report Objection.’ Click on the link.
Step 3: Log in using your roll number and date of birth.
Step 4: The CTET answer key will open on the screen.
Step 5: Download it and take a printout to file an objection (if any).
Submit your objections by this date
Candidates appearing for the CTET exam can challenge the answer key by paying a fee of Rs.1000 per question. Fees can be paid online by credit / debit card. Candidates should also note that once paid the fee will not be refunded by the Board. The final decision on the challenge will rest with the board. The last date for filing objections is 04 February 2022. However, the final answer key will be released later, on the basis of which CTET results 2021 will also be prepared.
Notice of CTET December 2021 result date
Top 10 most difficult exams: These are the most difficult exams in the world. NBT Life
#CTET #Result #CTET #Result #Find #check #CBSE #CTET #December #Result #updated #check #CBSE #CTET #Result #Government #Result #print #details
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.