CTET Result: Download CTET Result, Government Result, CTET 2022 Certificate and Marksheet step by step through Digilocker app, check here – CTET Certificate 2022: Learn how to download CTET Certificate and Marksheet from Digilocker app

Education

CTET Result: Download CTET Result, Government Result, CTET 2022 Certificate and Marksheet step by step through Digilocker app, check here

CTET Certificate and Marksheet 2022: CBSE will soon announce CTET results 2021-22. Candidates appearing for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET 2022) held in December 2021 and January 2022 will be able to view their CTET results today (February 15, 2022) on the official website ctet.nic.in. In addition, you can download and check your marks and certificates on the Digilocker platform.

The CTET marksheet and eligibility certificate will be digitally signed and will be legally valid under IT law. CBSE will not send the certificate to your postal address this year so all the candidates will have to download it from their Digilocker account. Certificate can be obtained by getting 60% or more marks in CTET exam. Below is how to download CTET marksheet and certificate from Digilocker app.

CTET Result Live Update: Check it out here

How to Download CTET Certificates and Marksheets on Digilocker App: See Method
Step 1: First download and install ‘DigiLocker App’ from Play Store on your smart phone.
Step 2: On the home page, click on the sign up link.
Step 3: Enter your name (which should also be on Aadhar card), date of birth, category, valid mobile number, email id, Aadhar number and 6 digit security PIN.
Step 4: After filling in all the required details, set the username.
Step 5: After creating the account, click on the link ‘Central Board of Secondary Education, Delhi’.
Step 6: Now select the ‘Teacher Eligibility Test Certificate’ option.
Step 7: Enter your roll number and registered mobile number.
Step 8: Your CTET marksheet and certificate will be displayed on the screen.
Step 9: Check and download it and take a printout and keep it with you for further reference.

How to check CBSE CTET Result 2022: Check here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the CTET exam between 16 to 31 December 2021 and 1 to 13 January 2022 and revised the exam dates to 17 and 21 January. More than 20 lakh candidates had registered for CTET 2021. CTET In January 2021, 16,11,423 candidates had registered for Paper 1, while 14,47,551 candidates had registered for Paper 2. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates.

