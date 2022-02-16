ctet results 2022: ctet results 2022: ctet results may come soon, will be able to check on ctet.nic.in – ctet results 2022 cbse December session results will be announced today
The CTET December exam was conducted from 16th December to 13th January 2022. However, due to technical reasons, one shift examination was postponed on December 16 and 17, which was held on January 17.
The CTET exam was conducted in a total of 20 languages including Hindi and English. Under the new National Education Policy (NEP), it was decided to conduct examinations in regional languages.
CTET Result 2021: With these steps, you will be able to see the results
Step 1: First go to the official website ctet.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the results link on the homepage of the website.
Step 3: Now submit the requested information.
Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check it out now.
Step 6: Print it out for the future.
Candidate must get minimum marks to pass CTET exam. Candidates in general category should get at least 60% marks in the examination. At the same time, the minimum marks for candidates in OBC, SC and ST categories are 55 per cent.
The marksheet will be available on Digilocker
All successful candidates will be provided marksheet in digital format in their Digilocker account. Candidates can download their digital marksheet and eligibility certificate by logging on to Digilocker.
