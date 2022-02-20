CTET results will be announced on these websites. Learn how to get CTET marksheet and certificate.

The wait for CTET results 2021-22 may end anytime. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may soon announce the results of the CTET 2021 exam. The board had set February 15 as the date for announcing the provisional results, which was postponed for unknown reasons. All the candidates appearing for the examination can view their results (CTET Result 2021) on the official website of CBSE CTET. You can see the list of websites below.More than 20 lakh candidates are awaiting their CTET results. The examination was conducted from 16th December 2021 to 21st January 2022 at various examination centers across India in which 16,11,423 candidates registered for Paper 1 and 14,47,551 candidates registered for Paper 2. The CBSE had issued the Board CTET Answer Key on February 1, 2022 and has given time till February 4, 2022 to file objections. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates. Will the seat be generalized? Understand the whole process here

CTET results 2021 will be published on the following website

ctet.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

Here you will find a direct link to the CTET result

CTET marksheet and certificate

The CTET score and certificate will be digitally signed and will be legally valid under IT law. CBSE will not send the certificate to your postal address this year so all the candidates will have to download it from their Digilocker account.

How to download CTET marksheet and certificate

First, download and install the Digilocker app from the Play Store app on your smart phone. After signing in, enter your name (which is also on Aadhar card), date of birth, category, valid mobile number, email id, Aadhar number and 6 digit security PIN. Set the username after filling in all the required details. After creating the account, click on the CBSE link and then click on the CTET certificate or marksheet link. Enter your roll number and registered mobile number. Your CTET marksheet and certificate will be displayed on the screen. You can download it from here and keep a printout copy with you.