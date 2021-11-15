Cuba Crushes Dissent Ahead of Protest

Cuban dissidents were forced into their homes on Monday after several state security agents were deployed across the country to prevent them from participating in planned protests.

The homes of government critics were surrounded by uniformed police, state security agents or pro-government protesters wearing picket signs, human rights activists said.

“My house has been under siege for three days,” Manuel Guerra, a doctor in Holguin in eastern Cuba, said in a text message. “Cuba is in mourning.”

In a highly unusual move, Cuban activists announced plans for a nationwide rally “The Civic March for Change” on Monday afternoon to protest the lack of independence within the Communist Party, which has ruled for more than six decades.