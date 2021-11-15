Cuba Crushes Dissent Ahead of Protest
Cuban dissidents were forced into their homes on Monday after several state security agents were deployed across the country to prevent them from participating in planned protests.
The homes of government critics were surrounded by uniformed police, state security agents or pro-government protesters wearing picket signs, human rights activists said.
“My house has been under siege for three days,” Manuel Guerra, a doctor in Holguin in eastern Cuba, said in a text message. “Cuba is in mourning.”
In a highly unusual move, Cuban activists announced plans for a nationwide rally “The Civic March for Change” on Monday afternoon to protest the lack of independence within the Communist Party, which has ruled for more than six decades.
Organizers, many of them young artists, had hoped to rekindle the march in March for thousands of Cubans to take to the streets demanding food, medicine and freedom, but in recent days they have cut back on their plans for fear of violence.
On Sunday, one of the movement’s leaders, Junior Garcia Aguilera, planned to march alone holding a white rose, but government supporters prevented him from leaving his home, a Facebook shower video was posted. At one point, he peeked through the window panes of his apartment, until someone on the upper floor lowered a large Cuban flag and blocked his view.
According to journalist Maria Antonita Colunga Oliveira, over the past few weeks, the government has been reporting on the local news media. Condemning Garcia, which made him less likely to join the protests of others. “They’ve smashed it on Cuban national television and they’ve tarnished it in every way,” she said.
Ms. Kolunga has also come under government scrutiny. She said a police car was parked outside her home in Havana all day on Sunday, a practice the government has used as an increasingly intimidating tactic.
On Monday, dissidents shared videos and photos of police officers and government supporters around their homes.
In Santa Clara, activist Saily Gonzalez posted a video of herself hanging a white sheet outside her home as a symbol of freedom, as neighbors who supported the Cuban revolution knocked her down and called her a dog.
Alexander Figueroa Izaguire, a doctor in Byomo, said security officials had been with him since Sunday. Photographs taken that day showed an empty road with two police and military vehicles parked on the corner.
“Here in Biomo, they have militarized everything,” said Dr. Said Figueroa.
The Cuban government has declared the protests illegal, and the state-run media has repeatedly described dissidents as Washington’s puppets.
Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said last week that “Cuba will never allow a foreign government to try to destabilize the country.” “We will not allow it.”
Hundreds of people are still in jail after the July protests.
Juan Papier, a Cuban researcher at Human Rights Watch, who is closely following the protests, said the government would most likely succeed in canceling the protests. Anyone caught participating could face up to a year in prison, while anyone charged with stoning could face up to 10 years in prison – without evidence, he said.
“I think there is a strategy of total repression – not repression,” he said. Papier said. “They don’t want to be demonstrated.”
Oscar Lopez Contributed to the report.
