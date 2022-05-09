Cuba explosion: Hotel Saratoga blast death toll reaches 31 as first responders search for survivors



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

First responders working on the scene of the Hotel Saratoga explosion in Havana are looking for signs of survivors through the rubble Monday as Cuban authorities now say 31 people, including four children, were killed in the blast.

Saratoga, a five-star 96-room hotel in Old Havana, was preparing to reopen after a two-year hiatus when an apparent gas leak ignited on Friday, blowing parts of its outer walls into a road just a block from the country’s capital. Building

“Congratulations to the members of the Red Cross and thank them for the sensitive and much needed work they have done.” Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said in a tweet on Monday morning. “Thank you for your caution, given the situation we are facing in these difficult days after the Hotel Saratoga explosion.”

The aftermath of the Hotel Saratoga explosion is shown in the video

Until Sunday evening, The Cuban government says 31 people have been confirmed dead Hospitalized after the explosion and 24.

The Cuban health ministry said the dead included four minors, a pregnant woman and a Spanish tourist whose companion was seriously injured.

Nineteen families said people were missing until Saturday evening, but authorities did not say Sunday if the number had changed.

Search workers with the dog were reportedly scratching the rubble for signs of life.

The Cuban government said in a tweet on Friday that “preliminary investigations have indicated that the explosion was caused by a gas leak.”

A large crane was seen lifting a burning gas tanker out of the rubble on Saturday, the Associated Press reported.

Burial of the dead has begun, municipal authorities said, with some people still waiting for news of missing friends and relatives.

The blast also damaged several nearby buildings, including the historic Marty Theater and the Calvary Baptist Church, headquartered in western Cuba.

The church said in a statement on its Facebook page that the building “suffered significant structural damage, with several collapsing or partial collapse of cracked walls and columns (and) roofs,” although no church staff were injured.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.