Cuba will reach ‘full vaccination’ by December 31, leader tells UN

Using its own vaccines, Cuba hopes to reach “full vaccination” against Covid-19 by the end of the year, the president of the island nation, whose 11 million citizens have long been isolated by US sanctions, said. told the United Nations General Assembly. Thursday.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermdez devoted much of his recorded address to the fulfillment of his policies of economic coercion and deprivation against the United States, which he said was “to remove the Cuban Revolution from the political map of the world.” for.”

But he described his heroic achievements in creating vaccines to combat the pandemic to Cuba’s medical and scientific communities. He said more than a third of the Cuban population has been fully vaccinated.

“We hope to achieve full vaccination by the end of 2021, which will make it possible for us to move forward in the struggle against the new outbreak of the pandemic,” said Mr. Diaz-Canel.