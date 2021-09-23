Cuba will reach ‘full vaccination’ by December 31, leader tells UN
Using its own vaccines, Cuba hopes to reach “full vaccination” against Covid-19 by the end of the year, the president of the island nation, whose 11 million citizens have long been isolated by US sanctions, said. told the United Nations General Assembly. Thursday.
President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermdez devoted much of his recorded address to the fulfillment of his policies of economic coercion and deprivation against the United States, which he said was “to remove the Cuban Revolution from the political map of the world.” for.”
But he described his heroic achievements in creating vaccines to combat the pandemic to Cuba’s medical and scientific communities. He said more than a third of the Cuban population has been fully vaccinated.
“We hope to achieve full vaccination by the end of 2021, which will make it possible for us to move forward in the struggle against the new outbreak of the pandemic,” said Mr. Diaz-Canel.
Cuba has recently been hit particularly hard by the Delta version of the coronavirus, which sent new case reports over the summer and exacerbated Cuba’s lack of basic medical supplies. A shortage of medicines, medical oxygen and coronavirus tests added to social tensions and prompted anti-government protests in July. Mexico supplied oxygen to Cuba last month, and activists in the United States sent two million syringes to the island.
As proud as the Cuban government is of its vaccines, the shots have yet to be approved by the World Health Organization. Data from clinical trials of vaccines have not yet been published in international peer-reviewed journals.
Nevertheless, Cuba’s claim of self-sufficiency in vaccination against COVID-19 is typical in a landscape of worldwide vaccination inequality, where most vaccine doses so far have gone to the most prosperous countries, while many to the poorest countries. He hasn’t received his first dose yet.
This month Cuba began vaccinating children under the age of 2 against the coronavirus, making it the only country so far where children are being vaccinated.
The move comes against the backdrop of a prolonged shutdown of most Cuban schools due to the pandemic, causing great dismay among parents. Online learning is not a practical option in Cuba due to the high cost of internet access.
