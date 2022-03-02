Cubs’ Marcus Stroman, others rip Rob Manfred amid MLB lockout: ‘Too many dinosaurs controlling the game’



After MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced that baseball opening day had been canceled, players across the league preferred to share their thoughts on the lockout on social media.

During Manfred’s press conference in Florida, he laughed and laughed. While it wasn’t about the suspension of the MLB season, many players have admitted that they’ve been rubbed off in the wrong way, including Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Strowman, who often communicates with fans on Twitter and infamously shares his beliefs about the game. Of baseball

“Manfred has to go,” Strowman tweeted.

He tore up the inability of their players to perform in Major League Baseball.

“The growth of MLB games and the marketing of their players is a waste,” Strowman said. “It’s pretty obvious. GM and front office people have always tried to deactivate my social. Many dinosaurs are controlling the baseball game. Manfred has to go. We need a new commissioner soon!”

Other fans and media members have contributed their thoughts on social media.

Manfred has announced that the first two series of the regular season have been officially canceled. The league schedule is also expected to go down from 162 games to a maximum of 156 games. Manfred said Major League Baseball and the players’ union did not plan for future negotiations.

“My deepest hope is that we will get a deal soon,” Manfred said. “I’m really disappointed we didn’t make a deal.”

This will be the ninth work stoppage in MLB history. This is the fourth reason that regular-season games will be canceled.

“The concerns of our fans are at the very top of our consideration list,” Manfred said.

Past stops have been based on issues such as salary caps, free-agent compensation and pensions. This one is primarily on money.

The fight has been going on year after year, with players frustrated that salaries have dropped by 4% since 2015, many teams have jetty off a portion of high-value experienced travelers for low-priced youngsters, and some clubs have left themselves to compete for future years. Short-term to keep in good position.

