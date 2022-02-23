Sports

Cubs’ Marcus Stroman rips Mets, says he’s ‘beyond thankful’ he’s no longer on team

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Cubs’ Marcus Stroman rips Mets, says he’s ‘beyond thankful’ he’s no longer on team
Written by admin
Cubs’ Marcus Stroman rips Mets, says he’s ‘beyond thankful’ he’s no longer on team

Cubs’ Marcus Stroman rips Mets, says he’s ‘beyond thankful’ he’s no longer on team

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Starting pitcher Marcus Strowman has made it clear that he is excited about his new start with the Chicago Cubs after joining the organization early this offseason.

Strowman, who has spent the last three years with the New York Mets, went on social media to rip off his former team and its new general manager Billy Appler.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Strowman throws a San Francisco Giants bat during the first inning of a game on August 17, 2021 in San Francisco.

New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Strowman throws a San Francisco Giants bat during the first inning of a game on August 17, 2021 in San Francisco.
(AP Photo / Tony Aveler)

At first, Strowman praised former teammate Michael Conforto, calling him an “incredible man,” adding that he believed the Mets “should pay the man what he deserves.”

“I just ran to AZ with my guy Confucius,” Strowman wrote on Twitter. “What an incredible man who works / prepares to the highest degree. He automatically upgrades any team in all respects. He will defend the future and play great defense. Every penny is valuable. Pay that person what he deserves!”

One fan responded that he was “still hoping” that Conforto would return to the Mets this year. Stroman’s response was an interesting one.

Max Sherza arrives at Porsche when MLB lockout talks begin

New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Strowman extends the Miami Marlin jazz after giving Chisholm Jr. a single during the first inning of a game on May 21, 2021 in Miami.

New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Strowman extends the Miami Marlin jazz after giving Chisholm Jr. a single during the first inning of a game on May 21, 2021 in Miami.
(AP Photo / Lynn Sladki)

READ Also  Winter Olympics 2022: Sui Wenjing, Han Cong earn gold at last in pairs figure skating

“I hope he gets a good salary somewhere else,” Strowman wrote.

He went on to say that he was “very grateful to be out of here for so many reasons.”

“God has always found me. Excited to perform for an incredible fanbase besides those who admire their players! @Cubs,” Strowman wrote.

Strawman followed in the footsteps of the Mets’ new GM.

“Just look at who the Mets have hired as their GM … that’s enough for you,” Strowman wrote. “His lack of awareness of his previous position is now being exposed to the public. I’m out of gratitude. I left that organization. God got me!”

The New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Strowman celebrates April 13, 2021, in New York, after Rice Hoskins of Philadelphia Phillies grounded in a double game during the sixth inning of a doubleheader.

The New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Strowman celebrates April 13, 2021, in New York, after Rice Hoskins of Philadelphia Phillies grounded in a double game during the sixth inning of a doubleheader.
(AP Photo / Frank Franklin II)

As of Wednesday morning, most of Strowman’s tweets appear to have been deleted.

Strawman signed a three-year deal with the cubs in December.

#Cubs #Marcus #Stroman #rips #Mets #hes #thankful #hes #longer #team

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Palmeiras 0-2 River Plate (3-2 agg): Comeback falls just short in semi-final thriller

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment