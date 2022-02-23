Cubs’ Marcus Stroman rips Mets, says he’s ‘beyond thankful’ he’s no longer on team



Starting pitcher Marcus Strowman has made it clear that he is excited about his new start with the Chicago Cubs after joining the organization early this offseason.

Strowman, who has spent the last three years with the New York Mets, went on social media to rip off his former team and its new general manager Billy Appler.

At first, Strowman praised former teammate Michael Conforto, calling him an “incredible man,” adding that he believed the Mets “should pay the man what he deserves.”

“I just ran to AZ with my guy Confucius,” Strowman wrote on Twitter. “What an incredible man who works / prepares to the highest degree. He automatically upgrades any team in all respects. He will defend the future and play great defense. Every penny is valuable. Pay that person what he deserves!”

One fan responded that he was “still hoping” that Conforto would return to the Mets this year. Stroman’s response was an interesting one.

“I hope he gets a good salary somewhere else,” Strowman wrote.

He went on to say that he was “very grateful to be out of here for so many reasons.”

“God has always found me. Excited to perform for an incredible fanbase besides those who admire their players! @Cubs,” Strowman wrote.

Strawman followed in the footsteps of the Mets’ new GM.

“Just look at who the Mets have hired as their GM … that’s enough for you,” Strowman wrote. “His lack of awareness of his previous position is now being exposed to the public. I’m out of gratitude. I left that organization. God got me!”

As of Wednesday morning, most of Strowman’s tweets appear to have been deleted.

Strawman signed a three-year deal with the cubs in December.